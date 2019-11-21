Garland ISD stands up to bullying

Garland ISD took a stand against bullying last week with various activities going on across the district.
The Guidance and Counseling Department partnered with the district’s Security Department to not only educate the students but staff as well on bullying.
This is the first year the district has celebrated anti-bullying week, and Tiffany Gilmore, director of Guidance and Counseling, said they chose this particular week as opposed to October when National Bullying Prevention Month is observed to really focus on the message. It’s also when International Stand Up to Bullying Day (Nov. 15) and World Kindness Day (Nov. 13) are observed. Since GISD is a culturally diverse district it was also an opportunity to celebrate cultural differences.
Gilmore said many of the activities that took place across the different campuses were to engage students and the communities. At Rowlett High School a presentation was given to students that focused on famous people who had been bullied so that they can let students know that their lives matter.
"We as a district created an action plan to help students begin to feel empowered and feel comfortable with standing up to bullying; to be able to report, support their fellow classmates who might feel as if they're being bullied, or who might just want to report anything that they've noticed online or anywhere,” she said. "And really have that discussion with students about the fact that they are important and the counselors are there for them if ever they need help."
Gilmore noted that many schools used this time to work with their school resource officers to provide classroom guidance lessons, and it shows a community effort between the local police department, school security and counseling.
The emphasis may be on this week but the effort to stop and prevent bullying is ongoing. Gilmore urges students, parents and community members to report anything they find concerning. They can do this in person or through Anonymous Alert, which is available 24 hours a day and in multiple languages.
According to Gilmore, the impacts of bullying can be stress and anxiety, and it can lead to depression and students feeling isolated. It can also lead to students being withdrawn in class, distracted and not wanting to attend school.
"Long-term effects can lead to severe mental health issues and/or being in a situation where students feel like they have no other choice other than suicide, so we don't want students to feel that they don't matter or as if no one cares, or that we can't end bullying,” she said.
Gilmore noted the difference between bullying in the past and now, specifically in terms of cyberbullying.
"People have access to you at any time, all day, and we live in a time now where we've evolved to where bullying is no longer isolated in an eight hour at school. Bullying can happen 24 hours a day outside of the school environment and it can happen at home when the student is on the computer,” she said. “So we have to be able to truly take all reports seriously, whether they're happening on campus or at home, we want parents to feel comfortable with reporting it and to not ignore it. Even the slightest thing is important."
