Rowlett High School student Christine Culpepper represented Garland ISD as the district’s first cadet at the Military Office of World Wars’ Youth Leadership Conference (YLC) over the summer.
Culpepper was selected by Major General Gary Bunch, Texas A&M YLC Director, to attend the conference July 18-22.
“When I heard about the conference, I was a little nervous because I had never heard of it before, but I was excited because it was a program that I heard ROTC kids like besides the Cadet Leadership Course (CLC),” she said.
Because of COVID-19, she said she was unable to attend the CLC.
“When I heard about the Military Orders of World Wars, I felt that was driven toward my career and things I wanted to do,” she said. “I also heard it was on the Texas A&M campus, so I was even more excited because I got to tour the campus. It was kind of like a vacation because it was about a week away from home. When I saw the day-to-day schedule, it was pretty straightforward. It seemed like something that could build me up in the future.”
During the conference, the students are divided into teams of approximately 10 students each. Throughout the week, the teams worked on various problems and discussions including team building exercises and discussing current issues. Near the end of the conference, each student voted for one of the members of their team who they believe was the No. 1 contributor to the team’s success, and Culpepper was voted No. 1 for her team.
Culpepper said a typical day ran from 5:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. where attendees embarked on a 2-mile run. Afterward, they engaged in team-building exercises like creating a logo and listing key issues that should matter most to the team.
Culpepper was introduced to the Air Force Junior ROTC by her mother when she transferred from Sachse to Rowlett High school her sophomore year. Since joining, she said the program taught her leadership and followership as well as how to build good habits. Now as a senior, she said she is looking at different schools to continue her military endeavors.
In addition to Junior ROTC, Culpepper has also served on the Youth Advisory Council for the city of Rowlett.
Culpepper said the conference is not just for students interested in the military. Anyone can sign up to attend.
“It’s for anyone who wants to build discipline or leadership qualities or even for someone who just wants to get out of their comfort zone,” she said.
