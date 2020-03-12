Garland ISD superintendent recognized for his work

Garland ISD Board Trustee Linda Griffin recently presented a resolution recognizing GISD Superintendent Ricardo López for his accomplishments and induction as Texas Association of Latino Administrators and Superintendents (TALAS) president.
López has served GISD staff, students, families and community members since 2018. He is committed to the district’s goal of ensuring all students graduate prepared for college, career and life by increasing student performance measures, post-secondary readiness, graduation rates and decreasing student management incidences, as stated in the resolution.
He has led the district to a B+ (88) rating from the Texas Education Agency, with 46 campuses earning an A and a B ratings as well.
“Dr. Ricardo López is pioneering College for All by launching early college high school and pathways in technology, early college high school programs at every district high school,” Griffin stated.
The district has garnered state and national accolades under his direction and is bringing an even bigger spotlight to the district as the new president of TALAS.
TALAS seeks to improve learning outcomes for Latino learners by providing leadership development, collective impact, advocacy and proactive voice for Latino and non-Latino leaders who have a passion for serving the fastest growing student population in the state.
