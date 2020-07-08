Garland ISD shared a video Monday of Superintendent Ricardo López welcoming families and staff back for the 2020-21 school year.
“While it’s going to be unlike any other year, our focus on doing what’s best for students and staff will always remain the same,” he said. “I want to once again tell you how proud I am of GISD for rising to the challenges presented by COVID-19 this fall. I am confident we will continue to thrive and lead in this ever evolving situation. Together, we will provide exceptional education, close learning gaps, ensure social and emotional wellness, and work towards our board goal of preparing all students for success in college, careers and life.”
López stated he is aware many families and staff have questions about the upcoming school year, and the district is waiting on final guidance from the Texas Education Agency (TEA) regarding what the district can offer and what requirements will be in place.
“I am your biggest advocate, and the safety of students and staff is my top priority,” he said.
The TEA on Tuesday announced comprehensive guidelines for students to return to school. Since then, an emergency board of trustees meeting has been scheduled for noon July 9.
