During the June 23 regular Garland ISD Board of Trustees meeting the board approved a resolution for a districtwide equity assessment in GISD.
According to the agenda, Trustee Linda Griffin penned a resolution presented for adoption detailing the district’s need to address diversity, equity and inclusion. The resolution details actions for both the Board of Trustees and the district that will commit time and resources to implement training and continuous professional development to build cultural competency, foster inclusiveness, engage in courageous conversations with the GISD Community and encourage student voice.
“The intent of this equity assessment plan for us is to remove all barriers that face our students. And so with this resolution, we must begin to have the courageous conversations as it relates to the makeup of our district through race,” Griffin said. “If we are going to truly remove all barriers so that all children can succeed then we must know what those barriers are, and that is what an equity assessment plan would do.”
She explained that the assessment would look at the district as a whole and try to identify where the barriers are and come up with a plan to tackle them.
The resolution states that the student population of Garland ISD consists of 50.8 percent Hispanic, 18.7 percent white, 17.4 percent African-American, 9.0 percent Asian, 2.4 percent two or more, 1.6 percent American Indian, 0.1 percent Pacific Islander; and 60.6 percent are economically disadvantaged.
“We’ve talked about academics and we’ve talked about the achievement gap, but we don’t have a specific goal on the achievement gap, and that achievement gap for blacks is different for whites, is different for Hispanics (and) is different for Asians,” said Griffin. “Once you get a complete assessment of identifying all of this it’s the data that will drive us...”
Griffin said this resolution only states that the district and Board of Trustees is committed to the equity of all of their students, but it doesn’t tell them how they’re going to get there.
According to the resolution, the board will approve a firm to assist the district in addressing these disparities and identify additional areas by conducting an equity assessment.
The board will receive specialized training in the areas of diversity, equity and inclusion to equip them in their role governing the district’s educational transformation. Within 20 days after the approval of the RFP the district will create a task force and provide required training in assisting the firm with data collection and analysis.
The task force will develop a detailed, multi-year implementation plan and provide quarterly progress reports to the board. Equity policies will then be developed and approved thus affecting the district’s practices and procedures.
