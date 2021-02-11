The Garland ISD Board of Trustees on Tuesday unanimously approved a resolution allowing teachers and staff to receive their vaccinations without dock of pay.
The resolution will extend beyond vaccination clinics held in Garland.
“We know some will be going to Dallas or to veteran clinics, and the wait is very different there,” Superintendent Ricardo Lopez said at a previous meeting.
Lopez and Assistant Secretary Linda Griffin agreed that teachers should not have to worry about where they get their vaccine.
“Seeing as the large majority of vaccines will occur during the workday, teachers will need to clock out to receive their vaccinations,” Superintendent of Human Resources Gradyne Brown said. “Teachers should not be financially penalized for getting the COVID-19 vaccine.”
Brown said not penalizing teachers will more likely boost morale, reduce teacher turnover rates and improve the safety of both teachers and students.
Brown said while the vaccine will not be a requirement, it remains a strong recommendation by the board and human resources staff.
The resolution becomes effective immediately, retroactively correcting pay from Feb. 4 and lasting until the end of the school year. Brown said the resolution is scheduled to end June 30 unless otherwise amended by the board.
Board member Larry Glick said since the vaccination rollout is in its early stages, some teachers will be unlikely to have access.
“This is not going away, so we will have to look at extending this next year,” Glick said.
Griffin said if human resources sees the need to extend the resolution into future school sessions, it will notify the board.
Griffin said that so far the vaccination process at the Homer B. Johnson Stadium has been quick and well thought out with vaccination doses arriving daily.
