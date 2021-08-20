Rowlett COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Information
As COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the Garland ISD community, the district plans to help mitigate the spread of the virus by hosting free vaccine clinics for community members from Aug 23 through Sept. 2.

 

The clinics are open to parents, students and staff from 8 to 11 a.m. at eight locations in GISD. The clinics are first come, first served. No appointments are needed. Residents can visit garlandisd.net/COVIDVaccineClinics for important details.

The locations for the clinics are:

  • Rowlett High School on Aug. 23
  • Sachse High School on Aug. 25
  • Garland High School on Aug. 26
  • Naaman Forest High School on Aug. 27
  • North Garland High School on Aug. 30
  • South Garland High School on Aug. 31
  • Lakeview Centennial High School on Sept. 1
  • Gilbreath-Reed Career and Technical Center on Sept. 2
