During the Aug. 25 Garland ISD Board of Trustees meeting the board approved the Texas Education Agency’s (TEA) waiver to allow school districts the option to continue restricting access to on-campus instruction beyond the first four weeks of the 2020-21 instructional calendar.
The waiver will provide the district with the option to extend restricted access to on-campus instruction for an additional four weeks. The board must take action to authorize this waiver by specific vote.
Face-to-face learning for those who chose it will still begin Sept. 8; this action only grants the superintendent the authority to extend online only learning in the event of a spike in cases, which would be determined by the Garland Health Authority.
Superintendent Ricardo López stated that the Garland Health Authority oversees Garland, Rowlett and Sachse and supersedes the county health authority.
He went over some case numbers and data with the board but said the overall case numbers for the tri-city are trending downward.
López reported that out of 7,500 GISD employees, 12 currently have COVID-19. Out of 53,000 GISD students there are currently no students infected since Aug. 3. He clarified by saying that this means the Garland Health Authority has not traced any recent cases back to a GISD student.
Parents and community members can keep track of GISD cases on the district website under the COVID-19 tab at garlandisd.net.
“The facts will be on our websites. The facts will be who has COVID, who has exposure, who’s recovering, and it’s going to be kids and adults,” López said. “We want our community to be able to wake up in the morning, look at the results and make a safe determination on what’s best for their child, if they want to send them to school.”
He stated that school districts are not designed for social distancing and there’s no way to guarantee this, but the district is taking every precaution to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 with PPEs, hygiene training and additional disinfection and cleaning.
“This is just in the event that something happens and it’s just not safe to open. It’s a safety net; it’s not a recommendation for virtual learning with no face-to-face for another four weeks,” López said.
The waiver would only be invoked if needed and by the recommendation of the Garland Health Authority.
