Shelley Garrett, Garland ISD’s assistant superintendent of Safety & Operations, went over the school resource officer (SRO) program, vehicle maintenance costs and interlocal agreement with each of the tri-cities SRO programs with the Board of Trustees during the July 21 Finance and Audit Committee meeting. This item was brought for board approval during the July 28 board meeting.
According to the July 21 presentation, the total cost of all three SRO programs (Garland, Rowlett and Sachse) for Garland ISD is $3,135,782.
Garland PD has 35 SROs for a cost of $2,362,815 a year, Rowlett PD has eight SROs for a cost of $563,298, and Sachse PD has four SROs for a cost of $209,669.
Garrett stated that in 2015 the board approved additional officers at 100 percent cost to the district; eight from Garland PD for $850,720 a year; three from Rowlett PD at $313,270 and two from Sachse PD at $83,868.
“I looked at the state of the nation at that time … there were 45 school shootings in 2015; I bet you that that was what was happening,” she said.
“In 2018 (the) Santa Fe, Texas, shooting happened and Gov. Abbott issued this list of recommendations that have now morphed into Senate Bill 11,” she continued. “In his recommendations he said two officers per high school; that’s what he wanted everybody to do in 2018, but Garland had already accomplished that in 2015.”
Currently there are 23 Garland PD officers in the SRO program and the district pays 50 percent of their salaries and benefits at $1,269,256, and the city pays the other 50 percent ($1,269,256). There are three supervisors, and the district pays $210,618 a year for their service, and $32,221 for one secretary; these are both at a 50 percent split with the city of Garland. The city pays for equipment and gear and vehicle maintenance expenses.
The total cost for the district a year is $1,512,095 and for the city of Garland is $2,076,250; but the district pays 100 percent salary and benefits for eight officers at $850,720 for a grand total of $2,362,815, and the city of Garland is $2,076,250.
Garrett said the city of Garland proposed that GISD pickup 50 percent of the vehicle maintenance expenses, which would be $220,453.
The proposal would be done in phases. Garland PD will continue to pay 100 percent of their SRO equipment and gear. GISD will continue to supply office space, work computer and cellphone. Garland PD will continue to pay 100 percent of vehicle replacement costs and GISD will phase in paying 50 percent of vehicle maintenance costs.
Phase 1 includes no added cost to the 2020-21 school year budget. Phase 2 adds $110,000 to the 2021-22 SY budget, and Phase 3 includes an additional $110,000 added to the 2022-23 SY budget for $220,000 total.
During the July 28 board meeting Trustee Wes Johnson had some concerns regarding the interlocal agreement/ memorandum of understating (MOU) with each of the cities in which the SROs will have access to student data. He said he did not want student educational information being used in support of active investigations.
Garrett said the agreement states that the district controls the access that the SROs have to student information and they can restrict at their discretion.
The SROs will also have their own username and password to access student data, and their activity can be monitored by the district.
After some discussion on wording regarding the agreement the board approved the SRO agreements.
