Garland ISD ups safety with more custodians

With the current state of the world, new cleaning protocols have become the new normal for many places, especially schools as the new school year approaches.
Garland ISD is taking the necessary steps to ensure all its schools and facilities are as safe as possible for students, staff and visitors, and that means increased cleaning and disinfection of GISD facilities. This means GISD is looking to add new maintenance positions and are seeking full-time custodians.
“Garland ISD is a great place to live, learn and work. We offer great opportunities, and we care about our employees,” said Paul Gonzales, executive director of Facilities & Maintenance. “As one of the best school districts, GISD offers competitive salaries, comprehensive benefits packages, enrollment for nonresident (outside Garland, Rowlett or Sachse) employees’ children, a low-cost employee clinic for non-emergency medical needs and much more."
Gonzales said the district is providing all personal protection equipment (PPE) for their custodians to ensure their health and safety as well, which he added is their number one priority.
Requirements to apply for this position include a high school diploma or GED; ability to read and interpret documentation, such as safety procedures; observing maintenance instructions and procedure manuals; and properly handling cleaning supplies.
“The job will include disinfecting door knobs, restroom handles, copiers and copier work stations, break room areas, water fountains and counters and desks,” said Gonzales. “Custodians also operate e-misting disinfectant equipment and work multiple of shifts (day and evening). Training will be provided.”
Candidates can apply online at garlandisd.net/jobs or call 972-487-4133.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.