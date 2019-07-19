Director of Research, Assessment and Accountability Kim Caddell presented the Garland ISD Board of Trustees with a Measures of Academic Progress (MAP) performance overview during Tuesday night’s District Affairs Committee meeting.
MAP is a computer adaptive assessment that adjusts the item difficulty based on student responses.
“This assessment is normed, which means it provides a method for comparing performance of our GISD students against students at the same assessment and in the same grade level in order to contextualize our student performance,” Caddell said.
She explained that MAP provides the ability to measure basic academic knowledge and skills and compare a student’s performance to other children at the same grade or age level. It provides the ability to look at changes in achievement over time and compare the student’s changes to changes demonstrated by other children with similar initial achievement scores.
It also provides the ability to forecast future student achievement on MAP and other assessments such as STAAR, based on observations and comparison to students with similar initial achievement scores.
MAP is aligned to TEKS. A student’s achievement score can be connected directly to the learning continuum to inform instructional decision-making and determine student preparedness for differentiated levels of instruction.
Looking at the achievement over the 2018-19 school year in mathematics and reading performance, she said that at every grade level the spring performance on average is higher than the fall performance.
“This is what we anticipated, this is what we see in the norms, this is a good thing,” Caddell said.
She added that the growth expected to see for a kindergarten student is much greater than the growth expected to see for an eighth grade student by the nature of how much students are learning academically.
“So we expect to see those growth margins narrowing as we progress through the grade levels,” she said.
Garland ISD uses MAP data to maximize learning in the classroom and at home, and it offers various ways to personalize learning.
