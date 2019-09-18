Garland ISD is gearing up for its annual Wellness Expo for the second school year. This time it’ll be held 9 a.m.-noon Oct. 5 at Rowlett High School.
This event is free and open to the public, and features local health providers, vendors and GISD services.
This family-friendly event aims to promote health and wellness in the GISD community where people can get information on health and wellness, vaccinations, fitness, nutrition and mental health, sponsored by the GISD’s Coordinated School Health Program.
Liz Kiertscher, coordinator of Employee Wellness and Nutrition, said the event began many years ago under a different name in partnership with the city of Garland, when a federal law required school districts to have a wellness policy in place to show how they support their community and their health, as well as the well-being of their students and staff.
"We're excited for a new location and opportunity to reach a new part of our community with some new vendors and new things,” Kiertscher said.
She added that some participating health providers like chiropractors will be doing posture and spinal analyses, and Parkland will be offering HIV screenings.
Student Nutrition will be there doing cooking demos, and the district’s CTE health and wellness-related programs will also be featured.
They’re also partnering with the Rowlett fire and police departments to share safety information and community outreach.
"Within our coordinated school health program we have our P.E., health services and student nutrition, and your general preventative and maintenance care, and mental health, so guidance and counseling is involved with this event as well,” said Kiertscher. “Another piece is family and community engagement. We wanted to get all of that, get the physical health, mental health and your social and emotional health."
To learn more or find out vendor information, visit garlandisd.net/content/gisd-wellness-expo.
