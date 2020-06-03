For many children school meals may be the only time they get a nutritious meal, and during the summer break that can be difficult. Like many school districts in the area, Garland ISD offers summer meals to ensure students are getting fed during this time. The district’s summer meals program started on Monday.
According to Jennifer Craig, assistant director of Nutrition and Menu Operations, the meals are available to all students as they have been since the school closures.
“We operate the Summer Food Service Program every summer. Summer meals are free to any child 18 and under, regardless of the school or district they attend,” Craig said.
Since businesses began reopening and people head back to work, Craig stated they have noticed a decline near the end of their curbside meals program.
“During the summer, there are many other providers offering free meals to children so we can anticipate a drop-off in the numbers,” she added.
Meals will be served from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. The grab-and-go meals will be served inside the school cafeteria at 22 district campuses. A list of all serving locations can be found at garlandisd.net/summermeals. Families can find menu information at garlandisd.nutrislice.com.
