Many North Texas school districts have made the decision to extend school closures, including Garland and Rockwall ISDs, and with many students depending on school for their meals Garland ISD and Rockwall ISD are making sure their students are fed during the closures.
Garland ISD is offering curbside meal sites, which will be open from 8-9 a.m. for breakfast pick-up and from noon-1 p.m. for lunch pick-up.
Families can stay in their cars to pick up meals curbside at the front of designated campus sites. One meal will be provided for each child who is present and under 19 years of age.
Any GISD student under the age of 19 that attends any campus in GISD may pick up a meal.
Rowlett campuses include:
Back Elementary, 7300 Bluebonnet Drive
Coyle Middle School, 4500 Skyline Drive
Dorsey Elementary, 6200 Dexham Road
Giddens-Steadham Elementary, 6200 Danridge Road
Liberty Grove Elementary, 10201 Liberty Grove
Rowlett Elementary, 3315 Carla Drive
For more Garland ISD locations, visit garlandisd.net/node/11272.
Rockwall ISD will offer a Grab ‘N’Go lunch and snack free to call children 18 years old and younger and all SPED program students through April 3.
Two distribution locations will serve students:
Dobbs Elementary School, 901 Interurban St.
Rochell Elementary School, 899 Rochell Drive
Both sites will serve students from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
To keep up with what’s going on with Rockwall ISD, visit rockwallisd.com.
