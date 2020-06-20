The City of Rowlett has named current Interim Director of Public Works, Gary Enna, Director of Public Works. An accomplished senior local government executive, Enna joined the Rowlett team in December 2016 and has served as Rowlett’s Interim Director of Public Works since January 2019.
“Gary has done an outstanding job as the Interim Director of Public Works,” said Deputy City Manager Paul Stevens. “In addition to maintaining the daily functions of streets, and water and wastewater service, Gary has overseen several high-profile bond election projects and other major capital improvement projects. He has provided tremendous leadership to the Public Works Department and has been integral in launching several wastewater projects as part of the Sapphire Bay development. These infrastructure projects were on a very tight completion time frame, and Gary’s successful management has ensured project continuity for the Sapphire Bay development.”
Enna is a seasoned Public Works professional. Prior to joining the City of Rowlett as Assistant Director of Public Works in 2016, he served as Assistant Director of Public Works for Collin County for 11 years. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration – Strategic Management and Marketing from the University of North Texas. He served two terms on the North Central Texas Resource Conservation Council and is currently serving on both the North Central Texas Regional Emergency Preparedness Advisory Committee and the North Central Texas Public Works Emergency Response Team. Enna has also been a member of the American Public Works Association since 2005.
Enna’s numerous accomplishments since joining the City of Rowlett include:
• Leading the negotiation process to renew several water and wastewater contracts;
• Providing testing oversight for an enhanced wastewater treatment metering system;
• Coordinating City utility relocation with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) to facilitate Interstate 30 improvements; and
• Managing a $30 million capital budget.
“Citizens' lives are touched every day by the services our dedicated Public Works employees provide, and I am honored to serve as the Director,” said Enna. “Our Team is committed to ensuring Rowlett has the infrastructure necessary to support the exemplary quality of life our residents deserve.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.