Gilbreath-Reed Career and Technical Center firefighting program receives statewide recognition

Receiving statewide recognition, Garland ISD’s Gilbreath-Reed Career and Technical Center was recently named a Star Award winner by the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board. This honor is presented to colleges and universities that help the state reach its goal of ensuring 60 percent of young adults aged 25-34 hold some type of postsecondary credential by 2030.
The GRCTC partners with El Centro College and the Garland Fire Department to offer the Triple Credit Model Fire Academy. The rigorous three-year program allows GISD students to earn up to 31 credit hours toward an associate degree and fire science certificate in college, as well as training to take the Texas Commission on Fire Protection exam. It is expected to produce job-ready talent for state fire service and comparable positions.
“El Centro College’s initiative with the Garland Independent School District and the Garland Fire Department to develop the Triple Credit Model Fire Academy is an exemplary model for what can be accomplished through community partnerships that address the gap in middle-skills training for residents,” said Dr. Jose Adames, El Centro’s president.
The Coordinating Board selected just three winners out of 45 nominations and 37 applications for this year’s Star Award. In addition to El Centro and the GRCTC, other award recipients include The University of Texas at San Antonio and Austin Community College.
