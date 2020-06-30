Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas (GSNETX) recently announced 172 local Girl Scouts who have earned the prestigious Girl Scout Gold Award, which recognizes girls in grades 9 through 12 who demonstrate extraordinary leadership in developing sustainable solutions to local, national, and global challenges.
Two of the recipients are Rowlett locals, Avery Acevedo and Jasmine Klukas.
Acevedo is a junior at Rowlett High School. She created over 300 coloring bags for children who wait in the emergency room at Baylor, Scott and White as a way to keep them occupied before they see a medical professional. The hospital’s volunteer coordinator will maintain the coloring bags and work with volunteers to replenish them as needed.
Klukas is also a junior at Rowlett High School. She worked with the First Christian Church and Hope in Hand Food Pantry to create awareness about the pantry’s needs. She held several public events, collected food supplies, and stocked the pantry. She and her team then made recipe bags for the pantry’s clients.
The Gold Award is the mark of the truly remarkable—earned by a high school Girl Scout who works to address an issue she’s passionate about in a way that produces meaningful and lasting change. Whether it’s on a local, national, or global level, Gold Award Girl Scouts provide innovative solutions to significant challenges.
Due to the city and statewide restrictions related to COVID-19, GSNETX was not able to hold its annual Gold Award Ceremony slated for May 17. Instead, a double ceremony will be held in 2021 to recognize both the 2020 and 2021 honorees.
"Gold Award Girl Scouts don’t just change the world for the better; they change it for good. Each of our 172 young women recognized this year embody everything this achievement stands for," said Jennifer Bartkowski, chief executive officer of Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas. “While we were unable to gather to recognize and congratulate our Gold Award Girl Scouts on their noteworthy accomplishments, we are honored and humbled at the number of business professionals who stepped up to create congratulatory videos for each of our honorees. We hope our community will join us in congratulating these incredible young women.”
To earn the award, Girl Scouts must develop innovative, lasting solutions to local or global issues. In pursuing their Gold Award, girls take action on a topic or a cause they are passionate about, as they develop organizational, leadership and networking skills—spending more than 80 hours to complete their Gold Award project.
This year’s Gold Award recipients developed projects ranging from implementing a community blood drive to helping refugees and immigrants acclimate to a new area, to improving education access and expanded STEM opportunities for girls in underserved communities. Additionally, 55 Gold Award recipients will be receiving the Betty Richardson scholarship this year. A complete list of our honorees and their accomplishments can be found at https://bit.ly/2WMdR1F.
Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas serves 32 counties in Northeast Texas. For more information on how to join, volunteer, reconnect, or donate, call 972-349-2400 or visit gsnetx.org.
