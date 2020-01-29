The Garland ISD District Affairs Committee received an update on the district’s robotics program during this month’s committee meeting.
According to district staff, robotics support STEM skills in high demand such as programming, collaborative problem solving and the creative application of math and science through the interactive design process.
Erika Crump, director of career and technical education, said they have a new focus of “educating tomorrow, today.”
“All of the jobs that our kids will be aspiring to and choosing to do will be STEM-related, and robotics will be a pathway and a learning environment for our kids,” she said.
STEM coordinator Melissa Luna reported that the district offers two robotics programs – VEX, which is offered through the Robotics Education and Competition (REC) Foundation, and First Robotics.
VEX IQ is offered at the elementary level; VEX EDR is offered in middle school and high school, and First Robotics is offered in high school.
“Our VEX program focuses on providing that interim design opportunity for our students. So this is a chance for students to go to multiple competitions throughout the year where they are learning and building, communicating and collaborating and having another chance for improvements,” Luna said.
She reported that as of December there were 694 students in teams and clubs in 113 GISD teams and 788 students enrolled in robotics courses.
Jasna Aliefendic, coordinator for technology applications, went over their plans to improve on the robotics program.
She said they would like to improve on the curriculum, increase the number of teams and clubs, increase student enrollment in robotics courses, increase competitions and offer stipends for coaches.
Aliefendic reported that two years ago they identified two major gaps in the district’s robotics program – sixth grade and ninth grade – and they worked with the Career and Technical Education department to close those gaps.
“We talked to middle school campuses and encouraged teachers to encourage sixth grade students to participate in clubs. For the ninth grade we added a brand new course called high school robotics programming and design,” she said.
The plan is to update the current curriculum for ninth grade and vertically align curriculum for eighth and 10th grade in June of this year, and align the curriculum for First Robotics at the Gilbreath-Reed Career and Technical Center for 11th and 12th grade in June 2021.
They would like to increase the number of clubs and teams for each campus by at least 15 campuses at the elementary level by August of this year and increase representation across all grade levels in middle school and high school, as well as increase competition opportunities.
Luna reported that in 2018 there were 10 teams competing at the state level, and in 2019 that increased to 28 and four at the global level.
She said they are on track to exceeding that.
Garland ISD has been awarded the bid to host the 2020 VEX IQ Robotics State Tournament on Feb. 29 at Rowlett High School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.