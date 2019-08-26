GISD’s student nutrition services launches new menu app

Garland ISD’s Student Nutrition Services (SNS) is kicking off 2019-20 with a new service. SNS has joined forces with Nutrislice to provide an engaging digital menu experience for all families.
“SNS is excited to have a new partner in menu software,” said Assistant Director of Student Nutrition and Menu Operations Jennifer Craig. “We feel that Nutrislice offers the user a simplified experience in obtaining menu information.”
Families can view daily and future meal options, nutritional and allergen data, announcements, and more. Users are also able to rate menu items, read comments and access personalized menus.
“We are thrilled to roll out the digital menu boards,” Craig expressed. “These are totally customized to each school. The boards will not only display menu photos and dietary information. They will also highlight nutrition education and special events.”
In addition, Nutrislice can be accessed in more than 50 languages, including Spanish and Vietnamese.
To start using this helpful tool, families can download the Nutrislice app on their smartphone. The digital platform is also available on all campus websites, under the menus tab, as well as the district website.
Learn more on the school meals page at garlandisd.net/school-basics/school-meals.
