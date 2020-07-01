Giving back: Life Scout plans a summer project for Rowlett PD

Rowlett teen Ryan Walling is a freshman at Sachse High School and a Life Scout with Troop 57 in the Rowlett/Garland area. He has a GoFundMe page set up to raise funds for his Eagle Scout project in which he will renovate/revitalize the landscaping in front of the Rowlett Police Department. Walling’s team will be removing the existing shrubs and landscaping and replacing it with native, low-maintenance plants to make the Rowlett Police Department headquarters more welcoming and inviting for visitors and staff.
Walling's goal is raise the funds needed to purchase the materials that will allow him to complete this project this summer. His goal is $4,000 and he’s just over halfway there. If you’d like to help Walling, visit gf.me/u/ya9pnt.
How old were you when you first got involved with Boy Scouts, and why have you stuck with it?
I joined Cub Scouts when I was in the first grade and then moved to Scouts BSA when I was in fifth grade. I’ve enjoyed spending time with friends I’ve made through Scouting. Once I started advancing through the ranks, I saw the value of becoming an Eagle Scout and am working hard to achieve that goal.
Why did you choose to do something for the Rowlett Police Department as your project?
I wanted to thank the police department because I know they have a difficult and often thankless job.
How has the Rowlett Police Department (or an officer) made an impact in your life?
They have an impact on me by making me feel safe in my house and in my community.
What has your time in Boy Scouts taught you?
I have learned everything from plumbing skills to first aid to climbing. It has also made me get outside my comfort zone at times, especially while working on my Eagle Project.
What have been some of your favorite memories with this organization?
Some of my favorite memories have been summer camps, lock-ins, and service projects like picking up trash around the lake.
What other organization/school activities are you involved in?
I was in band all three years of middle school and I am active in my church, Lakepointe Church – Firewheel.
How have you been occupying your time during the months when nearly everything was shut down?
I have been involved in online learning, swimming, playing video games, and working on my Eagle project.
Is there someone you admire/look up to? If so, who and why?
There are several adult scout leaders in Troop 57 who volunteer their time to Scouting. I admire them for their willingness to take time to guide Scouts.
What would you like to do as a career after high school/college?
I would like to be an orthodontist.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.