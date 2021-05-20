The Rowlett Golf Advisory Board began budget discussions with the Rowlett City Council on Tuesday.
The Golf Advisory Board received $100,000 in December 2020. The board used $30,000 for council-approved projects including re-striping the parking lot, improving parking lot lighting, rebuilding the fencing on the roof, replacing monument signage and remodeling course restrooms.
“Lights were horrible in the parking lot to the point where it could’ve been considered dangerous due to the fact that we had lights that were falling over, not working, so that is completed,” Chairman of the Board Brent Dorenbecker said.
For the remaining $70,000, the board suggested projects to council including improving landscape and lighting at the entry area, improving the drainage, paint and lighting of the clubhouse, carpeting and air conditioning improvements for the interior of the club house and repositioning monument signs for holes.
“There have been some concerns with the air conditioning units at the clubhouse not being enough to generate capacity to keep the clubhouse properly cooled,” Dorenbecker said.
Future considerations of the board include installing a putting green near hole No. 1 like other golf courses, green cover storage, expansion of the cart barn, and maintenance of the storage barn, among other improvements.
Another consideration Dorenbecker presented to the council was American Golf and their lack of proper maintenance for the golf course.
“If they fail to maintain course structures properly causing us the need for a capital expense, then some of the burden should fall on them, too," he said. "Several items have not been properly maintained over these years, and that has caused these facilities to deteriorate faster than they should.”
One of the goals laid out by the board is to work with the council to issue a standard of maintenance with American Golf so the city can ensure proper care for the golf course.
Another concern of the advisory board is the lack of marketing for the Waterview Golf Course. Dorenbecker said the online presence of American Golf is outdated and has not promoted the renovations that the city spent millions of dollars on.
“I know we also have a responsibility of marketing as individuals, as a city and as a board, but there’s got to be skin in the game from everywhere, and we could use some help there,” Dorenbecker said.
The board also noted the need for a closer relationship between the city, the Golf Advisory Board and American Golf so the advisory board has better insight on how to best provide advice and resident concerns to council.
Maintenance standards of the golf course were further discussed in the council’s executive session.
