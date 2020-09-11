The Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) board has approved an interlocal agreement with STAR Transit for licensing of the GoPass® Mobile App and its supporting systems for the next three years.
Created by DART and launched in 2013, GoPass® is the simple way to pay and ride - without the hassle of carrying cash. It was the first public transit ticket-purchasing app in the nation that involved multiple agencies and different types of transportation.
GoPass®, approved by STAR Transit's Board on July 21, is already in use by several transit agencies including DART, Trinity Railway Express (TRE), Denton County Transit Authority (DCTA), Trinity Metro and Tulsa Transit.
STAR Transit will provide the free app by the end of 2020 for convenient and safe transit planning and purchasing for customers, especially during the coronavirus pandemic, in Kaufman County, Rockwall County, Mesquite, Balch Springs, Seagoville, Hutchins and DeSoto.
