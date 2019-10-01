McDonald’s of North Texas is partnering with over 30 law enforcement agencies across North Texas for National Coffee with a Cop Day on Wednesday, including Allen, McKinney, Little Elm, Plano, Rockwall, Rowlett and Mesquite police departments.
At this event, residents can have complimentary coffee and candid conversations with Rowlett and Rockwall officers of all levels – sergeants, deputy chiefs and neighborhood patrol officers – 7:30-9:30 a.m. Oct. 2 at the following McDonald’s locations: 610 E I-30 in Rockwall, 3505 Lakeview Pkwy in Rowlett and 8503 Lakeview Pkwy in Rowlett.
The National Coffee with a Cop initiative began as part of National Community Policing Week in 2016 and now continues each year on the first Wednesday in October furthering efforts nationwide to bridge the gap between the community and the law.
