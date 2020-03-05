Growing with art:The importance of art in development

Shaylene Adam is an art teacher at Wesleyan Christian Academy and advocate for the arts, especially among young children. Having grown up with a supportive mother who encouraged her creativity and growth, she gravitated toward doing the same for others and found her purpose teaching art to preschool-aged children. Visit her “Art Teacher” page on Instagram to peek inside her classroom at @art_with_ms.shaylene.
What's your background in education?
I graduated high school at 16, so I was in this limbo and I didn't know what to do. I couldn't really go to school, so I came here with my mom – she also works here – and I started subbing in classrooms when I was 18. I ended up subbing almost every day, and when I was 20 I told them I'd like to be in a classroom, and the day I turned 21 I was hired and worked with 3-year-olds.
At the time I wasn't able to go to school so I'd learn from my co-workers at the academy.
The director contacted me one summer and said they wanted to start an art program, so I did that. I left for a short time and returned because this is where I wanted to be, and I’ve been here eight years.
What were you doing before you joined the academy?
I couldn't work at the academy at 16, but I did photography and made money that way, so I was a professional photographer by the time I got here.
I told my mom I wanted a camera and when I was able to get one that's what I did. I took photos of children. I started out doing it for people I knew, and word go out and I started doing photos for other people, and it grew from there. I had to figure out how to do business insurance, contracts, etc., and about six to seven months in I was in it and that's all I did.
Why did you want to work with children?
My goal is to have a hand in raising good people and to motivate and inspire children. They are the future of what we are, and everything you struggled with, you can prevent someone from struggling with that and give them the skills that you're missing.
What’s your favorite thing about working with kids?
They bring back a sort of beauty to the world because they're seeing things and experiencing things for the first time. And to know that I'm making a difference in someone's life.
Tell us about the art program here.
Drawing cute things is fun, but these kids need life skills and soft skills, and they'll be more prepared to be a productive and good person if they're learning how to work together, if they're learning how to talk to you, how to self-motivate, how to get through a problem that they haven't been taught to solve.
I teach them about mistakes and that sometimes mistakes in art can be changed and built on to make it work. Once I started doing this I started seeing a really big change in how they were performing in the classrooms.
I've exposed them to all types of art and how to use all these different supplies that they've never seen before even though it's not technically age-appropriate, but in the process they're learning about different cultures, new words and understanding what they mean.
Why do you feel art is important?
I've always done art, and it's something my mom was super supportive of. When I look back, her parenting was great in keeping creativity and inventive thinking. I saw how undervalued it is with young kids. I realized that other parents or other schools thought it was just fun and an optional thing for their kids to do.
I would ask that people be open-minded with their children; have open-ended activities/toys, don't get so fixated on technology that you forget that a set of blocks is teaching them amazing things. They should have access to art, whether it's a program or at home, because that is what is teaching them. Play is teaching them.
The kids are able to tell me things with art if they aren’t as verbal because these are 2- to 4-year-olds, and some of them are just not there yet verbally, but they want to communicate with you.
Art not only teaches them fine motor skills but teamwork, collaboration, conflict resolution, promotes creativity, innovation, critical thinking and flexibility.
People really don't think it matters this young, but that's not true because much of their personality and what they think of the world, that all is almost concrete by time they're about 7 or 8 years old. So by the time we're handing them off to an elementary they're almost done developing their personality and who they are so it's important to start that sooner.
Who would you say has been a big influence in your life?
My mom and my husband and my son, because while they're not my identity they really enrich it. My husband is someone who is very multifaceted, and my son is the happiest person on the planet.
