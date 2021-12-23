The Rowlett City Council has begin discussions regarding the art displayed on Highway 66.
At its Dec. 14 work session, councilmembers deliberated over whether or not to completely redesign the wall on Highway 66 or to give the existing art touchups.
If the council opts for a redesign, the Rowlett Arts and Humanities Commission recommends a departure from the more folksy style currently displayed and recommends adopting a more contemporary look to match the direction of the city.
Repainting the wall entirely would cost $15 per square foot coming to a total of $146,520 while touching up the wall would cost $10 per square foot, or a total of $48,840, according to a presentation by Laura Turner, staff liaison for the Arts and Humanities Commission.
If the City Council decides to redesign the wall, the city will put out a call for artists. In the meantime, the city plans to coordinate with the Texas Department of Transportation to discuss possible resurfacing of the wall and coordinate possible lane closures so artists can work on the wall.
The original design was implemented in 2000 when the city wanted to mitigate the chances of graffiti appearing on the highway. A team of artists brushed the design onto the wall, including Rowlett resident Lucy Phelps, who helped paint the wall throughout her undergoing treatments for brain cancer.
Discussions regarding a change began June 15 when the Arts and Humanities Commission decided in a 4-3 vote to change the wall.
The current remaining budget for the arts council is $34,728. Because of the lack of funding to pursue either option, the City Council decided to table the item until it gets closer to determining next year’s budget.
