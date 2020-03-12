Honor, serve, support: Retired officer advocates for veterans

Recently retired Rowlett Police Officer Brian Wilburn is known around Rowlett for having a hand in anything related to veterans. He retired from the department last week after 40 years in law enforcement and promptly took up a new role with Life Message’s Veterans Resource and Outreach Center, located at 4210 Industrial St. in Rowlett, to focus on his passion of working and helping veterans. Wilburn is also the president of Third Watch Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club.
What brought you to North Texas?
My oldest son lives in Corinth, and after I got divorced I moved here to be closer to him.
What's your military background?
I was in the U.S. Naval Reserve and I served in Special Warfare Group One, Det. 219. I was an MA2 and my job was to work K9s. I did that as a police officer and went into the Navy doing it as well.
Why did you choose to go into law enforcement?
I grew up in a law enforcement family. My dad started in 1960, one of my dad's brothers was in law enforcement, my great grandfather, one of my cousins and one of my sons are still in law enforcement. There was a family history there so it was logical for me to go into law enforcement. I was a police officer for eight years before I went into the Naval Reserve.
Having 40 years in law enforcement, what's been the biggest difference that you've noticed?
The scrutiny that officers are under today (nationally) and there's a lot less respect for authority; officers are constantly under the gun. Everywhere you turn there are cameras and people recording what you're doing. You're always under this societal microscope.
The job hasn't changed, you still have to make split-second decisions based on the information that is available to you at that moment while people get to sit back and look, wind and rewind that particular segment of video and second-guess you all day long. In the old days you didn't have that, you just did your job and documented it the way you needed to document it.
How did you begin advocating for veterans?
Many of my family members have served in the military, so I've always felt an affinity for the military. About four years ago, the keynote speaker (David Waters) at a Veterans Day ceremony talked about what the military meant to him when he was growing up and how veterans he knew had an impact on his life. He gave this very moving, very challenging speech, and it motivated me to start asking some questions – What is Rowlett doing for veterans? What services does Rowlett have available for veterans? There was nothing.
I started hunting and found three homeless veterans and I thought, "This is not acceptable." So that first year I became aware of Life Message and Chris Kizziar; I did my first Rowlett Rides to Remember and we raised about $1,500 and donated it to Life Message.
In talking to him (Kizziar), I found out that Life Message at that time was taking care of and feeding about 24 veterans. Out of the conversations I had with him back then we started having small meetings with veterans we met at the Community Centre and we had the idea that eventually turned into the VROC. I was thinking something simple, but he had something bigger in mind and we merged our visions.
Then Third Watch LE MC came into being and we made it our mission to honor, serve and support veterans and we've done that and continue to do that today.
As a natural progression of all that, when I retired I wanted to come (to VROC) and do this full-time.
Talk about your role with VROC.
I'm the director of veterans operations, and basically that means if a vet needs something, my job is to try and help them with it.
What's been some of your favorite memories of working with veterans?
I feel a great sense of satisfaction when we can tackle a project (home improvements) and the look on their faces. Being able to sit down and talk to veterans, seeing people like them and hearing their stories of service and sacrifice, dedication to duty and putting others first just strikes a chord with me.
What's coming up?
The veterans recognition will be on March 17 (during the City Council meeting). When the veterans recognition first started we didn't have a VROC but now VROC is taking the lead. It's still supported by Third Watch, but the VROC is taking the lead on the veterans recognition. This month we're honoring an Iraqi War veteran.
March 22 is the monthly #WalktheBridge event, starting on the Rockwall side of the Highway 66 Bridge. This walk serves to bring awareness to the suicide rate among first responders.
For more veteran-related service events, visit lifemessage.org/veterans.
What's VROC's goal?
We want to expand our reach across North Texas, find partners like Rowlett businesses and expand our reach beyond into Rockwall, Mesquite, Garland and so on. We just want to provide good, quality services to these veterans and let them know that we care. If they walk through that door we're going to do our very best to address their particular issue in a satisfactory way. We're always finding ways to expand on the services we offer and bring in more resources to fill them out.
