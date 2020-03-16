Keep Rowlett Beautiful hosts 2020 Great American Cleanup

Keep Rowlett Beautiful, which is committed to enhancing the community environment of Rowlett announced the launch of their 2020 Great American Cleanup Event, taking place on Saturday, March 28, 9 a.m. -1 p.m., deploying from the Wet Zone Pavilion in Pecan Grove Park. Keep Rowlett Beautiful invites individuals of all ages to participate in the event and help keep Rowlett clean and beautiful. There will be great music, a free volunteer luncheon and prize drawings in the park after the cleanup.
Keep America Beautiful’ s Great American Cleanup (GAC) is part of a nationwide effort that takes place in more than 20,000 communities year-round. Keep Texas Beautiful encourages participation in the event from March-May and helps mobilize thousands of Texans to improve the beauty and health of their community. Activities can include beautifying parks and recreation areas, cleaning waterways, handling recycling collections, picking up litter, removing graffiti, planting trees and conducting educational programs and litter-free events.
Keep Rowlett Beautiful, along with other organizations in Keep America Beautiful’s national network of community-based affiliates, plans volunteer events and education programs that help to renew parks, trails and recreation areas, clean shorelines and waterways, remove litter and debris, reduce waste, improve recycling, and plant trees and flowers.
“This is a great way to get outdoors and enjoy the spring weather, meet your neighbors and give back our community,” said Mark Engen, President of Keep Rowlett Beautiful.
About Keep Rowlett Beautiful
Keep Rowlett Beautiful (KRB) is a non-profit organization that cultivates the spirit of community through volunteerism and education focused on creating a healthy, beautiful and sustainable environment. For twenty years, Keep Rowlett Beautiful has sponsored cleanup, recycling, education and beautification projects in the City of Rowlett, Texas. To volunteer or to learn more about KRB, please visit http://keeprowlettbeautiful.org.
About Keep America Beautiful
Keep America Beautiful, the nation’s iconic community improvement nonprofit organization, inspires and educates people to take action every day to improve and beautify their community environment. Celebrating its 65th Anniversary in 2019, Keep America Beautiful strives to End Littering, Improve Recycling and Beautify America’s Communities. We believe everyone has a right to live in a community that is clean, green and beautiful, and shares a responsibility to contribute to that vision. Behavior change – steeped in education, research and behavioral science – is the cornerstone of Keep America Beautiful. We empower generations of community and environmental stewards with volunteer programs, hands-on experiences, educational curricula, practical advice and other resources. The organization is driven by the work and passion of more than 600 Keep America Beautiful affiliates, millions of volunteers, and the collaborative support of corporate partners, social and civic service organizations, academia, municipalities, elected officials, and individuals. Join us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Donate and take action at kab.org.
