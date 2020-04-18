Keep Texas Beautiful (KTB), a statewide grassroots environmental and community improvement non-profit organization, recently named Keep Rowlett Beautiful a Gold Star Affiliate, a designation granted to 57 affiliates of KTB’s nearly 300 affiliates. Gold Star recognition is the membership recognition highest status any community affiliate can achieve.
To remain in good standing with KTB, community affiliates must submit a report, pay dues, attend training and participate in a KTB-endorsed activity annually. In 2004, the organization introduced the concept of Gold Star recognition to reward those communities who sought to go above and beyond the established requirements. To achieve this status, affiliates must share information on their mission and goals, answer questions about their economic development and diversity and inclusion practices, or participate in the Keep Texas Beautiful Awards or Governor’s Community Achievement Awards programs, and provide a letter of support from their community. KTB will formally recognize Gold Star communities during its 53rd Annual Conference, held in Houston on September 28-30.
“Our affiliates are the backbone of our organization. We are proud to honor those going above and beyond to keep their communities clean and beautiful,” says Suzanne Kho, Executive Director of Keep Texas Beautiful. “Our Gold Star Affiliates are educating and engaging community members, actively recruiting and managing volunteers, hosting cleanup and beautification events throughout their community and so much more.”
In 2019 alone, KTB affiliates engaged 71,586 volunteers who contributed 351,953 hours to collect 4 million pounds of waste and recyclables and clean 16,212 miles of Texas roadway, trails and waterways. Keep Rowlett Beautiful successfully implemented programs to clean up litter, reduce and recycle waste, educate local citizens and beautify and enhance the local community.
“We are delighted to have achieved the Gold Star status and recognition from Keep Texas Beautiful for the work that we do to encourage our citizens to keep Rowlett clean and green,” said Keep Rowlett Beautiful President, Mark Engen.
Keep Rowlett Beautiful
Keep Rowlett Beautiful conducts “Electronics Recycling and Document Shredding” events in the spring and fall, the “Great American Cleanup” in the spring, and the” Tri-City Cleanup” of Lake Ray Hubbard in the fall. In addition to providing community service opportunities throughout the year, close to twenty Rowlett businesses and organizations clean up Rowlett streets five times a year through the” Adopt-A-Road” program. Keep Rowlett Beautiful recognizes the beautification efforts of businesses through the “We Noticed” program. The Keep Rowlett Beautiful Education Committee is certified and available to teach the Keep America Beautiful, K-12 environmental education curriculum, “Waste In Place”, free of charge to Rowlett students. To volunteer, or for more information, visit www.keeprowlettbeautiful.org or follow us on Facebook.
Keep Texas Beautiful
Keep Texas Beautiful is a network of dedicated Texans working together to make our state the best place to live, work and play. We equip local partners and affiliates with the tools they need to build vibrant, engaged communities. Founded in 1967, Keep Texas Beautiful has over 50 years of experience deploying resources for local clean-up, recycling, and youth engagement efforts. Everything we do is focused on mobilizing volunteers to take action across the state. As a 501(c)3 nonprofit, we lead nearly 300 affiliates and reach 17 million Texans annually. We are proudly based in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit www.ktb.org, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @keeptxbeautiful.
