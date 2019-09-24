Leadership Rowlett began its 29th class this week as the group of participants met at the Rowlett Chamber of Commerce before heading out for the annual two day retreat at the Bridgeport Camp and Conference Center. Class members will bond and team build and likely surprise themselves as they learn more about themselves and their leadership styles.
Leadership Rowlett exists to identify and motivate emerging community leaders. It strives to further develop their leadership potential by introducing them to service opportunities in the Rowlett Area. The insight participants gain as they explore the inner workings of the community form the foundation for long-term involvement in Rowlett in a variety of leadership roles. Alumni of the program include many who went on to serve in elected and other public positions throughout the city and in the Chamber.
In addition to the retreat, the annual trip to Austin and the seven other program days the class will do a book study where they will dig into how what it really means to be a community and will decide on and do some sort of “sweat equity” project. The project will be something that impacts the community and that requires the participation of all class members.
Class members and their employers are:
Stephen Causey - Quatro Investment Company / Rowlett Bowl-a-Rama
Hannah Ceaser - City of Rowlett
Sheila Hair - My Computer Guy
Landon Huie - 19 Ministries
Jacob Johnson - J&A Manufacturing
Blake Margolis - City of Rowlett
Jovanna Moreno - Rowlett Chamber of Commerce
Jeremy Myers - City of Rowlett
Kari Pacheco - City of Rowlett
Javier Solis - Garland Independent School District
Emily Stupnik - Rowlett High School
Laura Tschoerner - City of Rowlett
Kaitlin Watkins - City of Rowlett
Joni Watson - Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Lake Pointe
Pam White - First Rowlett United Methodist Church
Lexie Woodward - City of Rowlett
