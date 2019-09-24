Leadership Rowlett

The Leadership Rowlett 29th class kicked off this week.

 Photo courtesy of the Rowlett Chamber of Commerce

Leadership Rowlett began its 29th class this week as the group of participants met at the Rowlett Chamber of Commerce before heading out for the annual two day retreat at the Bridgeport Camp and Conference Center. Class members will bond and team build and likely surprise themselves as they learn more about themselves and their leadership styles.

Leadership Rowlett exists to identify and motivate emerging community leaders. It strives to further develop their leadership potential by introducing them to service opportunities in the Rowlett Area. The insight participants gain as they explore the inner workings of the community form the foundation for long-term involvement in Rowlett in a variety of leadership roles. Alumni of the program include many who went on to serve in elected and other public positions throughout the city and in the Chamber.

In addition to the retreat, the annual trip to Austin and the seven other program days the class will do a book study where they will dig into how what it really means to be a community and will decide on and do some sort of “sweat equity” project.  The project will be something that impacts the community and that requires the participation of all class members.

Class members and their employers are:

Stephen Causey - Quatro Investment Company / Rowlett Bowl-a-Rama

Hannah Ceaser - City of Rowlett

Sheila Hair - My Computer Guy

Landon Huie - 19 Ministries

Jacob Johnson - J&A Manufacturing

Blake Margolis - City of Rowlett

Jovanna Moreno - Rowlett Chamber of Commerce

Jeremy Myers - City of Rowlett

Kari Pacheco - City of Rowlett

Javier Solis - Garland Independent School District

Emily Stupnik - Rowlett High School

Laura Tschoerner - City of Rowlett

Kaitlin Watkins - City of Rowlett

Joni Watson - Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Lake Pointe

Pam White - First Rowlett United Methodist Church

Lexie Woodward - City of Rowlett

