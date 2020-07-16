Rowlett High School junior Jasmine Klukas was recently named a Gold Award recipient, Girl Scout’s highest recognition. She worked with the First Christian Church and Hope in Hand Food Pantry to create awareness about the pantry’s needs. Klukas held several public events, collected food supplies and stocked the pantry. She and her team then made recipe bags for the pantry’s clients.
How does it feel to win the Gold Award?
It feels good to win the Gold Award, because I have always looked forward to winning it ever since I started Girl Scouts. Now that I have accomplished it, I’m proud of myself.
Why did you choose to focus on Hope in Hand Food Pantry for your project?
I chose to do the Hope in Hand Food Pantry as my project because I noticed they needed help with the organization, and I wanted to help families with food plans.
What was your favorite part of your Gold Award project?
My favorite part of my Gold Award was making recipes for families.
What has your experience with Girl Scouts taught you?
My experience with Girl Scouts has taught me to treat people with kindness and to help people.
What have you learned about yourself during these unprecedented times?
I have learned that things can get hard when you are trying to reach your goal, but you just have to keep trying.
Would you recommend Girl Scouts to young girls? If so, why?
Yes, I would recommend Girl Scouts to young girls, because it keeps your life in line and you learn a lot of new things. You also meet new friends.
Your senior year will look different than expected – what are you looking forward to?
I am looking forward to seeing all my friends again and having a good senior year.
What are your current post-graduation plans?
My current post-graduation plans are going to college to become a nurse.
If you could change one current event in the world, what would it be and why?
I would change the coronavirus, because it is going to make school this year not that good. It’s sad how people are dying from it.
What are some of your hobbies?
Some of my hobbies are drawing, hanging out with my friends and Girl Scouts.
