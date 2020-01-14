Living with the end in mind

The Veterans Resource and Outreach Center(VROC) in Rowlett is hosting a free for veterans and their spouses workshop on preparing for the future.
This workshop will be led by industry experts on how to ease the burden on their family when it comes to planning and preparedness for long-term care and funeral arrangements.
“Unfortunately, most people think, "I've got plenty of time" until something unexpectedly happens and your family is both emotionally devastated and financially struggling. It's true you can't know, but you can be prepared,” stated Chris Bunkoff, director of Life Message.
The workshop is scheduled for 8-11 a.m., Jan. 18 at the VROC, 4210 Industrial St. Blg. 100 in Rowlett.
For more information on VROC visit Lifemessage.org/veterans.
Space is limited, to RSVP visit signup.com/go/YQPPpxn.
