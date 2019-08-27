Local business receives “We Noticed” Beautification Award

Keep Rowlett Beautiful (KRB) presented the “We Noticed” Beautification Award to Tucker Roofing Systems. After eight months of planning and construction, Tucker Roofing moved their corporate office to 5425 Lakeview Parkway in Rowlett, turning an old carpet supply building into an aesthetically-pleasing storefront that includes beautiful landscape elements. The award was presented to Tucker Roofing Systems owner, John Tucker, on Aug. 16.
“We love the way Rowlett has treated us. We have several employees who call Rowlett home. We feel God called us to be here and to serve here. We wanted the outside and inside of our facility to reflect the amount of care we give to our customers,” said Tucker.
Throughout the year, Keep Rowlett Beautiful will recognize business owners within the City of Rowlett for their efforts to beautify their place of business, with a particular emphasis on recognizing attractive plant and landscaping elements. KRB Board members offered their congratulations to Tucker Roofing as a great addition to Rowlett’s business community and a worthy recipient of the very first “We Noticed!” Beautification Award.
