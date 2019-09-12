Making an impact at the start: New Back principal dives into elementary life

Back Elementary began this school year with a new principal, Amanda Ramos, who is no stranger to Garland ISD.
She has been with the district 16 years, having worked with middle school and high school students, and now elementary students. Between her kids at Back, her own three children, who are active in school activities and her husband, who is a coach in the district, she stays busy pretty busy with school in one form or another.
How long have you been with Garland ISD?
I've been with Garland since 2003. I started as a paraprofessional. I was a para for six years while I worked my way through college, and then I started teaching, and then I got into administration.
What did you teach?
I taught middle school and high school math, and I also taught AVID when I was teaching in high school.
What's been the biggest adjustment going from teaching to administration?
When you're in the classroom you get an opportunity to impact 120 kids and you build those relationships, and the types of relationships that you're able to build in the classroom day-to-day is just different from the relationships that we're able to build from the front office. We still build those relationships but their view of us is a little bit different from their teachers. There's definitely times where you miss that day-to-day interaction, and I feel like you get less time with them overall. When you're with them for an hour every day there's just a deeper relationship.
At the same time, we get to impact them at a larger scale, making sure we've got the right teachers in the classrooms, and making sure everything is in place to be able to provide a quality education for them.
What were you doing before coming to Back?
I was an assistant principal Sam Houston Middle School.
What are you looking forward to about this year and new experience?
I'm excited about my new staff; I've heard incredible things about this place. They say it's like a family and I gotta tell you, it really seems like it's a family culture around here.
I'm excited about the little kids. I've got a 17-year-old at home, but I've also got a 5 and 1-year-old so it's very different. I love kids of all ages but I'm just excited to be able see them at this level and develop.
When you were teaching, what did you enjoy most?
I enjoyed the relationships that I built with the students. My first year teaching I was at an at-risk campus and that was life-changing for me. I learned that that's where my heart is, that my passion is to just be able to make a difference in the lives of all kids, but especially those at-risk kids that need us so badly.
I believe all kids can learn if the right educators are in front of them, and learning looks different for every student. For one it may be passing the STAAR test but for another it may simply be growth, and we have to meet the kids where they're at and push them to learn. It's also our responsibility to teach them life skills. We are the part-time parents, we have to love them and lead them like they're our own.
There's something that works for all kids and I believe that you have to figure out what it is that works for each individual student so that we can give them the best education that we can.
Why did you make the decision to go into administration?
To be able to make a larger impact. Like I said, I think all kids can learn if the right educators are in place and if we're doing things the right way. I feel like now it's my job to make sure that those procedures and systems are in place and the right educators are standing in front of those classrooms to do what's best for our kids.
When you were a kid, what was your favorite subject?
It was math. I remember I had a teacher when I was at Garland High School who I had for two years in a row and it was the first time ever that I had a teacher who made it fun. He would make concepts into cute things that you would remember and that's the first time that had happened for me, and that's when it turned around. Before that I didn't like math, but it was that teacher and his approach and his ideas that got me interested in math.
What was your most challenging subject growing up?
Social studies. There's just so much information, so many names and so many dates that I struggled with remembering all of it.
What do you and your family like to do together?
The beach is my happy place. We like to go and just relax. When we can't get to the beach I do enjoy the pool, and just hanging out with family.
If a movie to be made about your life, who would you want to play you?
I would love Carrie Underwood to play me because I feel like she's just a solid person. I feel like she's genuine and she seems to just have good morals.
Is there anything you'd like to say to the community?
My big goal for this year is to increase our parent and community involvement. I'm excited to be here and I'm excited to get to know the community and partner with the community so that we can provide the best for our students.
