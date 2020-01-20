Men and Ladies of Honor organization moves into new headquarters in Plano

Joining the ranks of such ministries as Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA), I am Second, First Liberty, and Hope for The Heart, Rowlett based Men & Ladies of Honor move their global headquarters to the Hope Center.
"We are excited about the collaborative opportunities that being in close proximity with other like-minded ministries provides," said Executive Director and founder Tony Rorie.
The Hope Center provides conference and board rooms, training facilities with smart boards, video conferencing, large meeting areas for galas or conferences, a cafe, fitness center, and prayer garden, and more.
"It will help take our ministry capabilities to a different level," said Rorie.
Men and Ladies of Honor will host an open house at the Hope Center on Tuesday, Feb. 25 6:30 p.m. at 2001 W. Plano Parkway, Plano. For more information contact Daniel Rorie at daniel@themenofhonor.org.
Rowlett-based Men and Ladies of Honor teaches modern-day chivalry and virtue to boys and girls on public school campuses here in Texas, in other select areas of the U.S., and 13 different countries around the world.
Through The Men and Ladies of Honor programs, students are mentored and instructed in core values and leadership, with an emphasis on good character, honor, and integrity. The mission of the Men and Ladies of Honor is to develop passionate followers of Christ, urging them to create a culture of honor, excellence and exemplary behavior in their schools and communities. The organization works in partnership with schools, churches and civic leaders with a common goal: to raise up the next generation of leaders who have a solid sense of duty and honor.
2020 marks the organization's 17th year of transforming at-risk kids into leaders and world-changers with intensified expansion into public schools all over the US and around the world to date.
