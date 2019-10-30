Mighty Eagle Band off to a successful season

The Rowlett High School Mighty Eagle Band began the season with a new look with their uniforms and have had a successful season thus far, returning home from the 32nd annual DeSoto Marching Classic held on Oct. 12 as Grand Champions.
"We started our first competition on Sept. 28 in Little Elm, and each contest that we've gone to since then we've gotten progressively stronger, and the results have been better with each contest,” said Head Band Director Art Ruangtip.
He described band kids as a “special breed.”
"They go to the Friday night games, they go through daily practices, then they'll wake up early to go to a Saturday marching competition, they'll do pep rallies. They're just highly involved students,” Ruangtip said.
He attributes this year’s success to some changes the program has made, the level of dedication from their students, parents, leadership team, and the support of the boosters and community.
The latter was evident during their first March-a-thon in August win which the band marched through several Rowlett neighborhoods to showcase their talent and collect donations.
Ruangtip said they collected about $1,000 just from students carrying buckets during their march. The money they raised, along with other fundraisers and donations, goes back into the program.
Ruangtip said although it takes a six-figure commitment to run a band, theirs is more cost-efficient compared to several other schools so it’s more accessible to students.
To learn more about the Mighty Eagle Band and how to help, visit rowlettmeb.org.
