19 Ministries to honor 400 government workers in Rowlett

The We Appreciate You meal initiative was created in 2019 to honor the city workers for their selfless dedication to the city of Rowlett.
“They work so hard every day supporting the city, and community and we want to show our appreciation for their commitment to the betterment of this amazing city,” said Landon Huie, director of 19 Ministries.
March 30-April 3, the ministry will be providing a free lunch at McAlister’s, 4305 Lakeview Parkway #300, in Rowlett for over 400 Rowlett city workers to include police, firemen and other government workers. The workers will need to show an email lunch ticket to redeem their free lunch at the restaurant.
19 Ministries is a nonprofit organization founded in the spring of 2018 whose mission is to unite people, churches and businesses to impact Texas one city at a time, beginning with Rowlett. Their goal is to be the connection point between churches, government and schools to build a better community through city wide outreach.
Upcoming Initiatives
Shine Night – Early May 2020, this is a night for special needs kids in Rowlett. 19 Ministries is renting out Bowl-a-Rama so these kids can come enjoy bowling and pizza for free. Various churches from the community will host a couple of lanes and serve these kids and their families. 19 Ministries is working with Garland ISD and other special needs organizations to locate special needs families within Rowlett.
Teacher Appreciation Meals – May 4-8 –19 Ministries and Chick-fil-A will provide a free meal for every teacher in Rowlett. Churches from across the city will be dropping off the meals to 14 school campuses that week.
Serve Day, May 17, will replace Love My City Week. Churches across the city are uniting together to serve their city on May 17. The day will begin with each church meeting at their location at their first service time and volunteers will leave from the church to their assigned projects throughout the city. Serve Day will end in downtown Rowlett from noon-2 p.m. where food will be provided for all volunteers as well as inflatables for the kids. Everyone will also have the opportunity to hear recap stories from the pastors and volunteers.
Adopt Every School launches August 2020. 19 Ministries goal is to partner and pair up local churches and businesses for every school in Rowlett. They are working hard to make sure there are plenty of volunteers to help with mentorship programs and other school activities. Another goal is to bring awareness to projects that need funding. And lastly, 19 Ministries strives to serve the teachers, administration and support staff with luncheons and any other needs they may have.
