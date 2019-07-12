Just after 11 a.m. Thursday, the Dallas Police Department and FBI agents located the remains of a small child, who is believed to be 18-month-old Cedrick Jackson.
Detectives discovered the child’s remains in a landfill in Rowlett. The remains were taken to the coroner’s office to determine the cause of death and positive identification.
Detectives arrested Sedrick Johnson, 27, for injury to a child / serious bodily injury, a first-degree felony. Other charges are pending, based on the outcome of the coroner’s report.
During the course of the investigation, detectives learned that Johnson is the boyfriend of the aunt who had temporary custody of Cedrick. After interviewing the family on Wednesday, detectives discovered that Johnson was at the apartment when the abduction took place. Johnson confessed had taken Cedrick from the apartment and placed him in a dumpster in northeast Dallas, according to Dallas police.
When detectives arrived at the dumpster, they discovered that Cedrick’s body was not there. They learned that the dumpster had been emptied at least twice at thelandfill in Rowlett.
Detectives have not ascertained a motive at this time, nor has it been established on when or how Cedrick died.
