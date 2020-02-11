Missing man out of Rowlett

A Rockwall man reported missing out of Rowlett has returned and his back with his family.

Police said Joshua Parker, 35, returned home at about 8 p.m., Feb. 10.

Last week the Rowlett Police Department was notified that Parker was missing. Police stated he was last heard from on Feb. 2 and his vehicle was located at 6700 Miller Road at Lake Ray Hubbard Paddle Point Park in Rowlett on Feb. 4.

Police searched the area for Parker but was not able to find him. On Feb. 7 Lake Ray Hubbard was searched by boat, on foot and by air with the assistance of Texas Game Wardens, a volunteer search team and the Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter, according to a press release.

