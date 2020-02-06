Joshua Parker

Joshua Parker

The family of Joshua Parker, 35, of Rockwall has reported him missing with the Rowlett Police Department. His truck was said to have been found at Paddle Point with his kayak missing, possibly there to kayak. According to family, he was last seen at about 9:30 p.m., Saturday.

