Missing man out of Rowlett

Last week the Rowlett Police Department was notified about a missing person, Joshua Parker, 35, of Rockwall. Police stated he was last heard from on Feb. 2 and his vehicle was located at 6700 Miller Road at Lake Ray Hubbard Paddle Point Park in Rowlett on Feb. 4.

Police searched the area for Parker but was not able to find him. On Feb. 7 Lake Ray Hubbard was searched by boat, on foot and by air with the assistance of Texas Game Wardens, a volunteer search team and the Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter, according to a press release.

Today, Rowlett Police Department reports that based on subsequent information gathered during this investigation detectives believe Parker is not a missing person, no foul play is suspected and his disappearance appears to be voluntary.

Anyone with information on Parker’s whereabouts should contact Rowlett Police dispatch at 972-412-6200 option # 1 or the Criminal Investigation Division at 972-412-622.

