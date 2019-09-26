New head cougar: Coyle’s new principal brings an array of experience

Coyle Middle School began this school year with a new principal in 19-year educator Kenneth Washington. This is his sixth year as a middle school principal in Garland ISD. He graduated from Hampton University in Virginia with a bachelor of science and from The University of North Texas with his M.Ed. He has experience in elementary, middle and high school; serving in a number of positions. In 2015, he was the recipient of the Raise Your Hand Texas grant to attend the Principals Center at The Harvard Graduate School of Education. Currently, he serves as a member of the Junior Achievement Education Advisory Committee for the DFW area. In addition, he mentors new principals for GISD.
How long have you been with Garland ISD?
This is my seventh year in Garland ISD. I was an assistant principal at Garland High School and the principal at Webb Middle School for five years, and this is my first year at Coyle.
Where did you start your career in education?
I started my teaching career in Fort Worth, and I started my administrative career in Dallas.
What drew you to the field of education?
My background was in mental health, and I worked at a couple of behavioral health hospitals in Virginia when I came out of college. I also worked in Austin at the Austin State Hospital and I've always been attracted to helping youth. I was a youth counselor there and I transitioned from being a counselor at the mental health facility to juvenile probation. I was doing juvenile probation, and it was very disappointing seeing kids turn to the alternatives to being in school. I was an intensive supervision officer so I dealt with a lot of the high-profile cases – sex offenders, murderers – and it was just extremely sad at the end of the day.
There was one particular kid that I knew when I was a counselor at the residential treatment facility, and when I became a juvenile probation officer he got on my caseload. I was working with him and felt like he got a raw deal. He was joy riding in a stolen car, and they wind up giving him nine months in TYC (Texas Youth Commission). I didn't feel like the time fit the crime and I resigned two weeks later, and I wanted to go back and help.
My whole focus in education is to help, try to reach them before they get too far along, and build the importance of building relationships. My door is always open. When you build a relationship with somebody you have a chance to break down walls that aren't necessarily there when you don't have that relationship.
I found education as an outlet. I got into education and became a special education teacher. I was a behavioral health teacher in Fort Worth at the elementary level and just found a lot of self-pride in doing that, and it just kept growing.
How long were you a teacher before moving to administration?
I was a classroom teacher for eight years. I did special education and then I transitioned into being a math teacher. I taught math from grades 3 to 8 and really enjoyed that, then I had the opportunity to become an academic coordinator on a campus to kind of focus on their academics and improving their scores. I did well at that position and was promoted to program development specialist to develop different programs – mentoring boys, mentoring groups and just helping the community.
From there I started working on my administrative degree and I had planned on going for counseling, and then someone pulled me to the side and said the good thing about being an administrator is that your classroom gets bigger. It's not confined inside four walls. You go from having to 30-100 students to having 1,000-2,000. So the opportunity to impact more is at the administrative level because you put systems in place, you can monitor the systems, you can hire personnel, you can coach staff, you can do so many different things that trickle down to the day-to-day activities and lives of the students at a higher, more impactful level. That's kind of what transitioned more than anything from the classroom to administration.
What has been the most rewarding aspect of what you do?
Walking through stores and malls and running into old students and seeing the excitement they have to seeing you. You never know in education what impact you have on a child, and a lot of times we smell our roses years later. Those are the moments that I live for.
I have something that I try to do at every campus that I take upon; I tell every student in the building that it's my job to learn your name.
Growing up, did you have a teacher that made an impact on you?
The teacher that really made an impact on me was in my junior year of high school, my accounting teacher. I wanted to go into the FBI. That was my ultimate dream, and the only reason for that was because of this teacher. She just stayed on me (she looked like Geena Davis), and I felt like she connected and she made learning so fun. She talked about her husband who was an FBI agent and I found interest, so I took accounting II the second year. My senior year I didn't know what I was going to do. I hadn't filled out any college applications. My parents didn't go to college. My sister was in college, but she was on a track scholarship. So no one was really pushing me or guiding me, but she helped me out. She started pushing me to the guidance counselor to get information, she contacted my sister in college and helped my sister fill out my application for me, and I ended up getting accepted into three different schools, and I chose a private school – Hampton University, a historical black college in Virginia and that molded me into who I am.
What are some challenges that you face?
At the end of the day you're dealing with people. Everyone beats to their own drum, so in education it's about motivation, it's about finding new ways to reinvent yourself, to continuously show everyone in the building – teachers, custodians, aides, everyone – the level of excitement and love that I still have for this field. So just to reinvent myself to stay positive, to find new ways of rewarding the staff, to find new ways of rewarding the students, because at the end of the day it is about motivation. The other challenge is the school timeline; how much we have to get done in such a short amount of time.
Do you have goals/plans for Coyle this year?
My goals/plans for Coyle at the end of the day goes back to one goal, one focus with the district, and that's closing the achievement gap.
Being in the Rowlett community, I've always admired it. The support that I've received from being here has been amazing. The biggest goal is to just build upon that support system and bring the school back to the 'A' status and closing the achievement gap, giving the kids what I know they deserve.
