New legislation to affect façade materials

A joint meeting was held between the Planning and Zoning Commission and the Rowlett City Council during Tuesday night’s work session so the P&Z Commission could provide some updates.
According to the presentation led by P&Z Chairman James Moseley, in the 2019 Fiscal Year the commission convened 18 times and acted on 55 cases compared to 11 times on 23 cases last year. This represents a 139 percent increase in activity from the previous year.
In addition to standard cases, P&Z has held nine work sessions and three public hearings regarding key amendments such as the 2019 Comprehensive Plan Update, solar panels, secondary residential structures, façade materials, and super majority requirements for City Council approval.
These proposed amendments represent a series of items intended to be addressed sequentially in response to necessary updates.
Moseley said that this year significant bills were passed that have impact on the following standards: requiring code amendments to platting and façade materials.
“Platting, from what I understand, this is going to affect the time it takes for staff to bring it to the Planning and Zoning Commission. It doesn't affect us as commissioners, but it sure puts a load on our planning staff,” he said. “Façade materials, this is one that is going to affect us. It’s going to affect form-based code and our regular Rowlett development code because the state has seen fit to get involved in design features of residential and commercial.”
Munal Mauladad, director of Community Development, said the new legislation measures go into effect Sept. 1.
“The latest legislation that has come forward does not have a building material requirement. Basically what that means is that our zoning ordinances cannot create or provide criteria for what types of building materials you can use for construction,” Mauladad said.
Examples would be that some city ordinance requires 100 percent masonry for residential structures or 80 percent masonry for non-residential structures.
“Our development has to follow certain building codes, and we follow the International Building Code, and the International Building Code and everything from the past three years and up-to-date building code specifies and defines certain building materials – masonry, vinyl, cementitious fiber – it identifies those building materials. Those are the building materials that any developer or any individual can use to construct their structures,” she said. “Therefore, we, from a zoning perspective, do not have development regulations in our development code that restrict the type or number of building materials that you can use.”
To learn more about House Bill 2439 visit legiscan.com/TX/bill/HB2439/2019.
