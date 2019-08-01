A special City Council meeting was held July 23 to discuss commercial and financial information from a business prospect that the city seeks to have locate, stay or expand in the city and with whom the council is conducting economic development negotiations, and to consult with and receive legal advice from the city attorney relating the development of the Bayside project.
On March 8 the city entered into a settlement agreement with Bayside relative to litigation that was initiated on the Bayside project.
Jim Grabenhorst, director of Economic Development, said as part of that settlement agreement there were two action items that the TIRZ board was to consider – a TIRZ agreement and an amendment to the TIRZ project financing plan, dividing the projects that are eligible for reimbursement in the tax increment reinvestment zone into north side projects and south side projects.
“North side projects would be the property in the TIRZ district north of Interstate 30, and the south side projects would be for the property south of Interstate 30 within the TIRZ district,” he said.
While the closing date was July 31, the council had a special meeting on July 23 as required by its settlement agreement.
“The settlement agreement requires the city to take action in a minimum of three days in advance of closing, and this was a date that we had other council consideration and scheduled a TIRZ board meeting to meet that requirement,” Grabenhorst explained.
The TIRZ board approved the proposed TIRZ agreement and the amendment TIRZ project financing plan, and recommended approval to City Council.
As all parties continue to work toward the land purchase closing, the Rowlett City Council Meeting scheduled for Thursday at 11 a.m. will be recessed with no presentation or action, and reconvened at 7 p.m. at Rowlett City Hall to provide a status update.
According to city staff, this is an extremely complex process, and the extra time required to complete a real estate transaction of this size is not unusual. The meetings will be streamed live on the city’s cable channel RTN16 and at Rowlett.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.