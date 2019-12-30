North Texas nonprofit raised $70K, Patriot PAWs to benefit

Nonprofit Business Jet Cares hosted its 7th annual Cleared to Land on the Green Charity Golf Tournament and raised $70,000 that will go towards two organizations, Folds of Honor and Patriot PAWS Service Dogs.

Pictured from left to right are Derrick Meis, Patriot PAWS Service Dogs Ambassador, Aaron Mixell, Patriot PAWS Service Dogs, Ed Pulido, Folds of Honor Foundation, Chief, Patriot PAWS Service Dog to Aaron Mixell, Cat Wren, Business Jet Center, and Kellie Roby with Business Jet Access.

 Photo courtesy of Patriot PAWS

Business Jet Cares, the 501(c)(3) charitable organization created by Business Jet Center and Business Jet Access, hosted its 7th Annual Cleared to Land on the Green Charity Golf Tournament on Nov. 15. A record breaking $70,000 was raised at the completely sold out event. The funds raised were donated to Folds of Honor and Patriot Paws Service Dogs, each assisting families of military veterans by providing assistance through educational scholarships or living assistance.

“I am still in complete awe of all the support Business Jet Cares has received over the years. This tournament has grown into something much bigger than we ever expected, now selling out of golfer slots and sponsorships,” said Cat Wren, chief experience officer at Business Jet Center and tournament coordinator.

“It wouldn’t be possible without our golfers, sponsors and volunteers, for whom we couldn’t be more grateful,” she continued. “Putting on a charity golf tournament is no easy task, but it is truly a labor of love and something we look forward to each year. Freedom doesn’t come free and this is a very small way for us to say ‘thank you’ to all the men and women who have, and continue to, put their lives on the line.”

Hosted at the elite Cowboys Golf Club in Grapevine, the day kicked off with a gourmet breakfast, followed by a putting and chipping contest. Then, the 144 golfers hit the course for a 10 a.m. shotgun start where they participated in various games and competitions at each hole, as well as enjoyed a plethora of giveaways, snacks, music by DJ Astronaut and specialty drinks throughout the day. A main highlight included a Beat the Pro hole where participants tried to shoot closer to the pin than pro golfer, Hannah Wood. Another exciting competition was the Cannon Shoot, where golfers raised nearly $2,000 by donating to the tournament charities for the chance to shoot their golf ball 400 yards out of a custom cannon onto the green. In addition to the many activities, Patriot Paws Service

Dogs brought puppies in training to the course to mingle with the golfers and pose for photos and even Santa made an appearance.

North Texas nonprofit raised $70K, Patriot PAWs to benefit

PPSD pup in-training Betsy.

 Photo courtesy of Patriot PAWS

An awards ceremony and dinner concluded the tournament with special guest speakers from both of the philanthropic beneficiaries, including Senior Vice President of the Folds of Honor Foundation Major Ed Pulido, U.S. Army (ret.), sharing personal testimonies on how each charity has assisted, and changed the lives of their families. To end the evening, Yeti Coolers and the opportunity to name a puppy in training, including updates on the pup’s training progress, when the puppy “graduates” and gets placed with a well-deserved veteran, were raffled off as grand prizes.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments