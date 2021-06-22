Kayak Crossing Outpost at 6917 Miller Road will host Olympic Day from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday.
This free, open house event will offer an opportunity to meet former Olympic athletes as they talk about their experiences and answer sport enthusiast’s questions.
“Sammy walker will be arranging to have some of the Olympians in North Texas from the prior games to be out here to talk to the public,” David Holl said.
Former Olympians Eric Jackson, Earl Young, Ryan Berube, Eddie Southern, Janine Bowman, Roy Martin, John McNally, Gina McWilliams, Greg Speed and Sammy Walker are scheduled to appear.
These Olympians have competed in kayaking, track and field, swimming, shooting, wheelchair volleyball, wheelchair track & field and weightlifting respectively.
On Sunday, Jackson plans to host a program where he teaches a course on kayak rolling prior to a basic kayaking class.
“Eric is a pretty good kayaker and a good teacher,” Holl said. “Every now and then, he'll have a program where he has someone out in a kayak who wants to learn how to roll. He stays in his kayak and guarantees they'll learn to roll in 10 minutes. He hasn't failed yet.”
Olympic Day is typically held at Fair Park in Dallas. Because of COVID restrictions, Dallas opted to not hold the event, and Rowlett organized their own Olympic Day.
“Stuff like this doesn’t happen elsewhere in the country where you pull in an Olympic Day with all of these Olympians,” Holl said. “Eric is still young enough to where he's still competing in various sports. This is kind of unique. I'm not sure anything like this has been done where we had this many Olympians from prior games, current Olympians and the ability to take a class from them. It's an event that's wide open and doesn’t happen elsewhere.”
