Over 100 Rowlett High School students awarded for making the grade

Each year Garland ISD awards hard-earned cash to students as part of its National Math and Science Initiative (NMSI) program, which awards students $100 per passing AP score.
GISD high school campuses celebrated these students with pep rallies and a giant check presentation. This year over 100 Rowlett High School students collectively received a total of $12,050, which was awarded during their NMSI pep rally Nov. 13. The Garland ISD Education Foundation funded the 2018-19 honoree checks.
Students received money for getting a 3 or higher on a math, science and/or English AP exam in 2018-19. More than $100,000 will be awarded this year across all seven GISD high schools.
NMSI, a nonprofit organization, was launched in 2007 by top leaders in business, education and science to transform education in the United States. NMSI has received national recognition for training K-12 teachers and improving student performance through rapid expansion of several highly successful programs.
The NMSI AP Program, now known as the NMSI College Readiness Program, dramatically increases the number of students taking and passing AP math, science, and English exams, and expands access to traditionally underrepresented students.
