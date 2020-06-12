Peaceful march through Rowlett scheduled for Saturday

The Rowlett Police Department advised residents that both directions of President George Bush Highway service roads will be shut down for a peaceful march this Saturday.
This march will take place between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. and will start at Rowlett High School.
The eastbound lanes of Lakeview Parkway (SH 66) between President George Bush Highway and Main Street/Kenwood will also be shut down.
Drivers may want to avoid the area as it will be shut down to all vehicle traffic other than emergency vehicles to preserve the safety of all pedestrians from vehicle traffic.
“We are working with the organizers who are on a mission to make this a positive message for change and justice as we walk shoulder to shoulder into a unified future,” stated Rowlett PD.
