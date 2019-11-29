Pet retailer donates $50K to Patriot Paws

Wylie, TX (75098)

Today

Rain showers in the morning with thunderstorms developing for the afternoon. High around 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 65F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.