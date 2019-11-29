Pet retailer donates $50K to Patriot Paws

Pet Supplies Plus, the largest and most trusted pet retail franchise in the United States, recently teamed up with Natural Balance® and Rachael RayTM Nutrish® to raise awareness about the positive impact pets have on active and former military servicemen and women. As a result of this national partnership, the three brands came together to donate $50,000 to Patriot PAWS Service Dogs, a non-profit that trains and provides service dogs for disabled veterans.
During the month of November, a portion of the proceeds from Natural Balance® and Rachael RayTMNutrish® products purchased at any of the 470 Pet Supplies Plus locations contributed to the $50,000 donation to Patriot PAWS. The donation will help the organization provide service dogs, at no cost, to disabled American veterans with mobile disabilities in order to help restore their physical and emotional independence.
“We are honored to continue our partnership with Patriot PAWS for the third consecutive year as it continues to make a positive impact on the lives of veterans,” said Chris Rowland, CEO of Pet Supplies Plus. “With over 70 disabled American veterans waiting for a Patriot PAWS Service Dog, we hope these funds will help expedite this pairing process for veterans who need it most.”
It’s been proven time and time again that service dogs improve the lives of veterans, but the unfortunate reality is that many disabled veterans are on a waitlist to be paired with their Patriot PAWS service dog because the demand is so great.
Started in 2006 by professional dog trainer Lori Stevens, Patriot PAWS works to train and place service dogs with disabled veterans. The organization’s Rockwall, TX campus houses and trains up to 35 dogs at a time with an additional 50-60 dogs trained at other locations. This year they have placed 24 service dogs with veterans in need —aiding in their transition from military to civilian life.
“We are extremely grateful that Pet Supplies Plus has once again teamed up with Natural Balance® and Rachael RayTM Nutrish® to support our mission,” said Patriot PAWS Founder Lori Stevens. “There are over 70 disabled American veterans currently waiting for a Patriot PAWS Service Dog, and generous donations like this one enable us to continue to help by providing highly trained service dogs to these American veterans at no cost.”
During the check presentation on November 20, Pet Supplies Plus in McKinney hosted an “Anything You Can Carry, We Will Pay For Challenge” challenge with local veteran, Bill Connel. Connel was awarded his dog Peyton from Patriot Paws after retiring from service. In addition to attending the check presentation, Connel and Peyton took part in Pet Supplies Plus’s “Anything You Can Carry, We Will Pay For Challenge”, grabbing as much merchandise as possible in a limited time to take home for his furry friend. Connel grabbed $578 worth of food, toys and other supplies. After Connel took part in the challenge, the US Retail Group made a surprise contribution to Patriot Paws, donating an additional $1,000.
