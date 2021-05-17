The Thorlos Rowlett Rumble Pickleball Tournament will be held Thursday through Sunday at Herfurth Park (4601 Centennial) in Rowlett.
Almost 450 pickleball players from across the nation are registered to play. Pickleball continues to be the fastest growing sport in the country, the city stated, and Rowlett is proving to be a hub for its growth in Texas and surrounding states.
The upcoming Thorlos Rowlett Rumble is sanctioned by the USA Pickleball Association.
Rowlett Pickleball is honored to have Thorlos as the title sponsor, the city stated. Thorlos manufactures high performance padded athletic socks right here in the USA.
Additional sponsors include Baylor Scott & White, Whataburger, Selkirk, Bankhead Brewery, Chick-Fil-A, Culver's, Ebby Halliday/Kristi Glass Realtor, Elsten Eyecare, Engage, Gamma Sports, Gearbox, Head, hint Water, Hydrant, Jason's Deli, Jolt Therapy Tool, Matt Laz Pickleball, IPTPA Master Teaching Professional, Paddletek, Prolite,Prokennex, Racquet & Jog, Spoons Frozen Yogurt, and Vulcan.
The community is encouraged to watch plenty of pickleball competition for all ages and skill levels and enjoy the Thorlos Sock It Up Challenge, the Silent Auction, and get involved in this fun, fast-paced and rapidly growing sport.
For more information, visit Rowlett.com/Pickleball.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.