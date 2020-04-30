In accordance with Gov. Greg Abbott's executive orders, Rowlett Mayor Tammy Dana-Bashian amended the Rowlett Disaster Declaration and Orders, effective through May 15.
Dana-Bashian noted during Tuesday’s special City Council meeting that this is still a shelter-in-place order.
“He (governor) is allowing his previous stay-at-home order to expire, but his new orders have similar language to the overriding principal to stay home when you can, including working remotely when possible,” she said.
Abbott on Monday outlined his plan to begin reopening businesses in Texas through a phased approach and announced he will allow the state’s stay-at-home order to expire Thursday as scheduled.
“There’s been a collective effort to slow the spread of COVID-19,” he said during Monday’s press conference. “Because of your efforts, the COVID-19 infection rate has been on the decline over the past 17 days.”
He said safely opening requires four things:
• A commitment to continue safe distancing practices that reduce the spread of COVID-19;
• Reliance on doctors and data to provide the safest strategies;
• A focus on protecting the most vulnerable from exposure to COVID-19;
• A reminder that it is entrepreneurs who drive the Texas economy.
He said the most important element is protecting those who are most vulnerable, people who are 65 and over, a group that represents just over 25 percent of Texans who test positive and more than 75 percent of the deaths reported.
So, part of Phase I of the Open Texas plan includes keeping the senior population at home, businesses offering special considerations and creating further protocols in senior living and nursing home facilities.
The first phase, which begins Friday, allows certain businesses to open. This includes all retail stores, restaurants, movie theaters and malls, but occupancy is limited to no more than 25 percent, according to the order. Phase II will allow the Phase I businesses to expand capacity to 50 percent, as long as the virus remains contained.
Phase I also allows museums and libraries to reopen under the 25 percent capacity rule, but hands-on interactive areas must remain closed. Additionally, Abbott said, places of worship may expand their capacity.
Outdoor sports will be allowed with no more than four participants playing together at one time, while distancing practices are observed.
The first phase also allows licensed healthcare professionals to return to work with few restrictions.
Abbott said these decisions were driven with doctors’ input about safe practices, and the state has provided health guidelines for businesses, employees and customers to minimize the spread in the Open Texas manual or online at texas.gov/opentexas.
Abbott said that if these measures continue to contain the spread of COVID-19, Phase II of the plan could be enacted as early as May 18, but it’s important that residents remember safe distancing practices. Face coverings are also encouraged.
“There’s a reason all businesses in Texas cannot open all at once,” Abbott said. “We’re not just going to open up and hope for the best; instead we will put measures in place that will help businesses open while also containing the virus and keeping Texans safe.”
Also part of the phased process is expanding the testing and tracing process that seeks to “box in” the expansion of the virus through testing and isolating infected people and finding those who have had contact.
